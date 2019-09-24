Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.23 N/A -1.33 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 123 5.07 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 52.29% and its consensus target price is $155.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 98.8%. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 39.76%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.