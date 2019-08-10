Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) Reaches $1.83 52-Week Low; Employers Holdings (EIG) Sellers Increased By 2.73% Their Shorts

Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) had an increase of 2.73% in short interest. EIG’s SI was 958,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.73% from 933,200 shares previously. With 145,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG)’s short sellers to cover EIG’s short positions. The SI to Employers Holdings Inc’s float is 3.02%. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 137,972 shares traded or 3.33% up from the average. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million

The stock of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.67 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.83 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $55.12M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $1.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.96 million less. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.83. About 34,882 shares traded. Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) has declined 87.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UMRX News: 03/04/2018 Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company has market cap of $55.12 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers.

Analysts await Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Unum Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Employers Holdings, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 25,563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 34,016 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & stated it has 131,181 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). 24,467 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Co. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 171,348 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 64,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 93,863 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,040 are owned by First Quadrant L P Ca. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 84,592 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). First Tru L P accumulated 99,978 shares. D E Shaw And Com, a New York-based fund reported 89,671 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Among 2 analysts covering Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Employers Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21.

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It has a 8.48 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

