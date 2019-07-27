Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) EPS Estimated At $-0.39; Shorts at Consolidated-tomoka Land CO (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Raised By 2.89%

Analysts expect Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) to report $-0.39 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 25.81% from last quarter’s $-0.31 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 145,518 shares traded. Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) has declined 69.13% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.56% the S&P500. Some Historical UMRX News: 03/04/2018 Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics

Consolidated-tomoka Land CO (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) had an increase of 2.89% in short interest. CTO’s SI was 221,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.89% from 214,900 shares previously. With 7,400 avg volume, 30 days are for Consolidated-tomoka Land CO (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)’s short sellers to cover CTO’s short positions. The SI to Consolidated-tomoka Land CO’s float is 6.01%. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.98. About 14,262 shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) has declined 3.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Tomoka Announces Final Results of the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $34.86 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF $1.88 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT 6% VS YEAR-END 2017; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS, Glass-Lewis Concluded None of Wintergreen Nominees Have Relevant Real-Estate Operating Experience; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Two of Wintergreen Nominees Have ‘Significant Conflict’; 16/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CTO HLDRS VOTE FOR DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Completes Sale of Remaining Four Self-Developed Properties for $11.43MM; 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 25/04/2018 – Preliminary Results Indicate Shareholders Elect All Seven Consolidated Tomoka Directors; 13/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO – ISS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $305.34 million. The firm owns and manages commercial real estate properties. It has a 11.32 P/E ratio. As of December 16, 2016, it owned land holdings of approximately 9,800 acres in Daytona Beach area of Volusia County; 21 single-tenant retail buildings located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; 10 multi-tenant properties located in California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas comprising 4 self-developed properties located in Daytona Beach, Florida; and full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests of approximately 500,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company has market cap of $61.74 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers.

