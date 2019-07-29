Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) EPS Estimated At $-0.39; Semtech (SMTC) Sellers Increased By 14.48% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) to report $-0.39 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 25.81% from last quarter’s $-0.31 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 61,211 shares traded. Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) has declined 69.13% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.56% the S&P500. Some Historical UMRX News: 03/04/2018 Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) had an increase of 14.48% in short interest. SMTC’s SI was 1.69 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.48% from 1.48 million shares previously. With 380,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s short sellers to cover SMTC’s short positions. The SI to Semtech Corporation’s float is 2.6%. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 102,878 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 12.67% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 05/04/2018 – Semtech and loTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) T; 17/05/2018 – Semtech Keynotes at LoRa Alliance™ 10th All Members Meeting; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for IMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 19/03/2018 – Semtech Hosts Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament Supporting Ventura County Families; 29/05/2018 – Semtech Introduces Tri-Edge, A PAM4 CDR Platform for Data Center Applications; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Doesn’t Expect Deal to Have Any Material Impact on Earnings; 20/03/2018 – Semtech: Glen M. Antle Won’t Run for Re-Election to Board in June

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company has market cap of $59.03 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers.

Among 10 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Semtech had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SMTC in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, March 18. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Semtech Corporation shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). 8,233 were reported by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). 231,676 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. First Republic Management invested in 12,719 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 7,300 shares. Adage Prtn Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 196,000 shares. 260,218 were reported by Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 9,593 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 873,124 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). 5,383 are owned by Creative Planning. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 1.22M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $188,600 activity. Shares for $132,500 were sold by KIM JAMES JUNGSUP on Friday, February 15. CHUKWU EMEKA sold 1,100 shares worth $56,100.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 56.88 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.