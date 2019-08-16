Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Contrasting side by side

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.99 N/A -1.33 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unum Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Unum Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 2,766.24% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.