Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.53 N/A -1.33 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 32.16% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.