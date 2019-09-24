Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|4.53
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.12
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-132%
|-86.6%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 32.16% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
