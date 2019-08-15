Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|5.16
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|1.74
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
Demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
Liquidity
Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Competitively Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.75, with potential upside of 207.02%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 49.1% respectively. 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
