Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Comparison side by side

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.13 N/A -1.33 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 16.34 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.67 consensus target price and a 147.56% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 28.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.