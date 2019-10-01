Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Comparing side by side

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.54M -1.33 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 2 0.00 7.39M -6.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 727,917,853.88% -62.3% -43.3% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 364,596,181.36% -149.9% -115.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 17.3%. About 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 7 of the 9 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.