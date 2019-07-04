Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Comparing side by side

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.36 N/A -1.60 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 15 1.64 N/A -2.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.9% and 12.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.