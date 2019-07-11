Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.84 N/A -1.60 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -10.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.9% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.