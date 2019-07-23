Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.13 N/A -1.60 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Unum Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Genocea Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $3.88, with potential upside of 9.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.9% and 52.1%. Insiders held 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -25.91% weaker performance while Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 152.44% stronger performance.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.