Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) Comparing side by side

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.22 N/A -1.33 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.