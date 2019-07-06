Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.84 N/A -1.60 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 19 4.10 N/A -1.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -25.91% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 39% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.