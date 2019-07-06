Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|6.84
|N/A
|-1.60
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|19
|4.10
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-96.5%
|-42.3%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.51%
|-15.76%
|-24.36%
|-54.66%
|-69.13%
|-25.91%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|2.04%
|6.99%
|6.36%
|26.98%
|-11.6%
|39%
For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -25.91% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 39% stronger performance.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
