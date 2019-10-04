Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Comparison side by side

Since Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.54M -1.33 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 0.00 23.06M -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Evogene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 738,156,244.89% -62.3% -43.3% Evogene Ltd. 1,414,984,352.95% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Evogene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Evogene Ltd.

Summary

Evogene Ltd. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.