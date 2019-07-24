Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.67 N/A -1.60 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 37.72 N/A -1.62 0.00

Demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellectis S.A. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Cellectis S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cellectis S.A. has an average target price of $38.67, with potential upside of 156.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.9% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34% of Cellectis S.A. shares. Insiders held 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -25.91% weaker performance while Cellectis S.A. has 14.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.