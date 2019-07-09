Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Comparing side by side

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.07 N/A -1.60 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 8.08 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.9% and 5% respectively. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 39.76%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.