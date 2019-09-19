Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparison side by side

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.89 N/A -1.33 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.79 N/A -5.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Arvinas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Arvinas Inc. is $32.33, which is potential 31.58% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Insiders owned 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.