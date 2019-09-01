Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Contrasting side by side

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.89 N/A -1.33 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Unum Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 39.76%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.