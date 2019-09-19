Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Contrasting side by side

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.07 N/A -1.33 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.