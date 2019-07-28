Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Comparison side by side

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|5.84
|N/A
|-1.60
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-96.5%
|-42.3%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.9% and 4.02%. About 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.51%
|-15.76%
|-24.36%
|-54.66%
|-69.13%
|-25.91%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|6.12%
|-10.53%
|-3.39%
|-14.14%
|27.86%
|2.18%
For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -25.91% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 2.18% stronger performance.
Summary
Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.