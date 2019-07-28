Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Comparison side by side

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.84 N/A -1.60 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.9% and 4.02%. About 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91% Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -25.91% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 2.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.