Unum Group (UNM) Stake Boosted by Aviance Capital Partners Llc; Red Hat Com (RHT) Shareholder Capital Counsel Lowered Its Stake

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 35,921 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 24,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 1.23M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play Insurtech; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiaries; 26/03/2018 – Colonial Life launches dental and vision coverage; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 29/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 21/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2058 OFFERING – SEC FILING

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,597 are held by Quantbot Techs L P. Smithfield Tru Com reported 617 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 34,135 shares. Rampart Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 4,273 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 135,693 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Com owns 997 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 4,304 shares. Gabelli And Investment Advisers accumulated 5.82% or 247,781 shares. 1.25M are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Harvest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 53,000 shares. 42 were accumulated by West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Kentucky Retirement reported 7,728 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.19% stake. 1,464 are held by Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability. Voya Mngmt Ltd Co owns 96,096 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 6,400 shares to 313,545 shares, valued at $44.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp Class A (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 222,838 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Principal Grp Incorporated owns 326,943 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cutter Com Brokerage invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Benjamin F Edwards has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 368,920 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 19,505 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 400 shares. Axa invested in 0.07% or 504,018 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Tarbox Family Office has 234 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mcclain Value Management Ltd Co reported 135,318 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 338,011 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 366,197 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 1.07 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Ltd has invested 0.16% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Emerging Markets by 21,272 shares to 10,674 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,690 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).