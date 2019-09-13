Unum Group (UNM) Shares Declined While Trexquant Investment LP Has Lifted Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Graham Capital Management LP Boosted by $4.66 Million Its Stake

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.50 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 10,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 96,619 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 2.26 million shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 29/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 15/05/2018 – Colonial Life launches Spanish-language consumer website; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play lnsurtech; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 52,821 shares. 7,694 were accumulated by Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Atkinson Asset has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sather Fin Grp, a Texas-based fund reported 148,353 shares. Chilton Capital Ltd Company invested in 271,918 shares or 3.13% of the stock. Intersect Ltd reported 78,436 shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. Mcrae Cap Mgmt stated it has 112,278 shares or 6.02% of all its holdings. 1.02 million were accumulated by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) owns 30,142 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 1.65% stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 3.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Violich Cap Management holds 219,814 shares or 7.24% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 314 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 3.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 126 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 192.57 million shares or 2.71% more from 187.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 968,590 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated has 153,530 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 874,076 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 14,120 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% stake. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc has 1,082 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 3.52 million shares. 9,103 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn Management. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 238,993 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 10,614 shares. 16,786 are owned by First Republic Investment Mgmt. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has 22,012 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 172,595 were reported by Chevy Chase. 10,272 are held by Dean Inv Ltd Liability.