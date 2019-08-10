Unum Group (UNM) Shareholder Jane Street Group Has Cut Its Position as Stock Declined; Home Depot (Put) (HD) Stake Maintained by Two Sigma Securities Llc

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (HD) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 110,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15M, up from 83,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 21,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 31,354 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 52,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 1.53M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (Put) (NYSE:SCHW) by 51,400 shares to 22,600 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (Call) (NYSE:BBY) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 3,712 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Company reported 0.46% stake. Capital Investment Counsel holds 0.41% or 5,877 shares in its portfolio. Condor Capital holds 0.61% or 19,573 shares in its portfolio. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Leisure Cap Management stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dana Invest Advsrs holds 1.53% or 169,194 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.14% or 9,306 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 1.07M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Middleton And Ma stated it has 33,578 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,181 shares. The Virginia-based Verus Financial Ptnrs has invested 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wellington Shields Limited owns 1,116 shares. Moreover, Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 2.57% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 68,606 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 1,637 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 49,061 are owned by Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk). Us Bancshares De has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Moreover, Qs Lc has 0.04% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 117,882 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 87,428 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.2% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Assetmark owns 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 12,320 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability reported 21,330 shares stake. Moreover, Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Cwm Llc stated it has 737 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 88,673 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Company invested in 1.51 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 21,448 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Prelude Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).