Unum Group (UNM) Shareholder Bp Plc Has Trimmed Stake; Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $592,200; Stock Declined

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 7.28M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 467,694 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Unum Group Jr Subordinated Notes ‘BB+’; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Unum’s New Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BB+’; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 29/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION OF $750 MLN THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON NOV. 25, 2018

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29,000 shares to 199,000 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence National Bank Na owns 10,341 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Stanley reported 14,935 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Quantum Capital Mngmt reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 11,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 74,615 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Horizon Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 30,846 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 87,933 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 150 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 21,606 shares. 53,963 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Bridgeway Management holds 914,300 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru stated it has 10,727 shares.

