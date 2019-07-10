Unum Group (UNM) Shareholder Aviance Capital Partners Increased Position by $360,789; State Str Com (STT) Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Has Increased Stake by $2.02 Million

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,921 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 24,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 1.07M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Unum’s New Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BB+’; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in State Str Corp Com (STT) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 31,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 676,492 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52M, up from 645,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in State Str Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 655,744 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street employee accused by U.S. of defrauding insurer; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle W. Cap Corp Com (NYSE:PNW) by 21,742 shares to 204,947 shares, valued at $19.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Series A Li by 11,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,506 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 3,570 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Coho Ptnrs Ltd owns 2.82M shares for 4.19% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Lc has 0.02% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 3,195 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 1.48 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 7,095 are owned by Compton Capital Management Inc Ri. Tarbox Family Office reported 268 shares. Financial Bank stated it has 0.07% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 5,147 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 363,895 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments owns 164 shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Ghp Investment Advsrs Inc has invested 0.16% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 3,210 were accumulated by North Star Asset Incorporated. 6,355 are held by St Germain D J Com Incorporated.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “State Street to pay $94M to settle overcharging claims – Boston Business Journal” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “State Street Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor Corp. Not A Buy Unless It Proves So – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Tyson Foods, Lennar and State Street – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “State Street, BofA, PNC likely to be CCAR winners – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share of its common stock – Business Wire” on April 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Unum Group for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Group to present at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference, New York – Business Wire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,993 shares to 20,501 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,783 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Lc invested 0.05% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 144,749 shares. 71,678 are held by Franklin Resource. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 38,649 shares stake. 110,709 are held by Ftb Advsrs Incorporated. Fisher Asset Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 159,683 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.03% or 104,983 shares. Andra Ap has 0.18% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Toronto Dominion Bancorp owns 223,622 shares. Foster & Motley Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 15,640 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 663,383 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 108,605 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 0.01% stake. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,082 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Co Ma has invested 0.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).