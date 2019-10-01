Unum Group (UNM) Reaches $28.70 After 7.00% Down Move; Quicklogic (QUIK) SI Decreased By 1.39%

The stock of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.42% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 492,491 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 26/03/2018 – Colonial Life launches dental and vision coverageThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $5.99B company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $26.69 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UNM worth $419.23M less.

Quicklogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) had a decrease of 1.39% in short interest. QUIK’s SI was 3.35 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.39% from 3.40 million shares previously. With 255,700 avg volume, 13 days are for Quicklogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s short sellers to cover QUIK’s short positions. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.0108 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3623. About 37,868 shares traded. QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) has declined 50.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QUIK News: 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic Corp Announces Pricing of $15.5 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Warrants; 09/05/2018 – QuickLogic 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 24/05/2018 – QUICKLOGIC REPORTS PRICING OF 13.5M SHARE OFFERING AT $1.15/SHR; 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be Approximately $15.5 Million; 03/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present eFPGA for AI and IoT Applications at D&R IP-SoC Days; 03/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present eFPGA for Al and IoT Applications at D&R IP-SoC Days; 26/03/2018 QuickLogic Announces EOS S3 LV (Low Voltage) Voice and Sensor Processing Platform; 04/05/2018 – QuickLogic Launches Comprehensive QuickAl Platform for Endpoint Al Applications; 04/05/2018 – QuickLogic Launches Comprehensive QuickAI Platform for Endpoint AI Applications; 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic: Expects to Close Offering on or About May 29

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things . The company has market cap of $42.14 million. It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting.

Among 2 analysts covering QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QuickLogic has $100 highest and $0.5 lowest target. $0.75’s average target is 107.01% above currents $0.3623 stock price. QuickLogic had 5 analyst reports since April 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital downgraded QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Roth Capital has “Hold” rating and $0.5 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold QuickLogic Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 16.70 million shares or 4.40% more from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intel Corporation invested 0.14% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). California-based First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Oppenheimer And Com Inc reported 0% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Geode Cap Limited Company reported 569,061 shares stake. Millennium Management holds 0% of its portfolio in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) for 293,976 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.03% invested in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) for 270,000 shares. Awm Incorporated has 0.6% invested in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) for 5.42M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 61,286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sfe Invest Counsel owns 50,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Advisory Service Network Ltd Com reported 16,000 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 14,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) for 16,630 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 70,198 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold Unum Group shares while 126 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 192.57 million shares or 2.71% more from 187.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 26,225 shares or 1% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 453,954 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 81,757 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.39% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Pnc Fin Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Paragon Cap Ltd owns 9,075 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 453,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management invested in 71,156 shares. Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Foster And Motley Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 295,597 are owned by American Century Incorporated. Spinnaker reported 6,060 shares. Covington Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 259 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 107,948 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has 330,394 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance services and products primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $5.99 billion. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block divisions. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. The firm offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. UNM’s profit will be $287.97 million for 5.20 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.