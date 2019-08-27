Unum Group (UNM) Reaches $25.26 52 Week Low; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Cut American Financial Group (AFG) Position By $355,392

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased American Financial Group Inc (AFG) stake by 2.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 3,702 shares as American Financial Group Inc (AFG)’s stock rose 0.85%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 146,307 shares with $14.08M value, down from 150,009 last quarter. American Financial Group Inc now has $8.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.5. About 65,864 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+

The stock of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) hit a new 52-week low and has $23.74 target or 6.00% below today’s $25.26 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $5.27 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $23.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $316.26 million less. The stock decreased 3.90% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 1.28M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 21/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2058 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION OF $750 MLN THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON NOV. 25, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Wen Holding Inc stake by 214,875 shares to 771,985 valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Capitol Federal Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN) stake by 706,330 shares and now owns 1.75 million shares. Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Nomura Asset Management Limited owns 17,655 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 66,700 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 8,735 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 14,053 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 220,897 shares. Qs Limited Co owns 35,505 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Company holds 0.04% or 7,285 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking invested 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 18,982 shares. Stifel Financial owns 61,153 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.07% or 1.13M shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 88 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 257,732 are owned by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Strategic and NASDAQ Listing Update – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Unum Group shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset New York has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 144,749 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 32,492 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 9,252 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Landscape Cap Lc owns 0.05% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 14,465 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 12,257 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 379,907 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Company holds 6,065 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 843,584 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 110,937 shares. Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 86,973 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Group reported 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 11,426 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Unum and The Company Lab launch Historically Black Colleges and Universities Innovation Challenge – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Unum Group (UNM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Unum Group has $4000 highest and $1900 lowest target. $28’s average target is 10.85% above currents $25.26 stock price. Unum Group had 5 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report.