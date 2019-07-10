Unum Group (UNM) Holder Lsv Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.68 Million as Share Value Declined; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Rnc Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 286.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,710 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 3,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $247.68. About 630,257 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 50,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.56 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.95 million, down from 5.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 924,280 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 15/05/2018 – Colonial Life launches Spanish-language consumer website; 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%; 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Unum Group Jr Subordinated Notes ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.3 per share. UNM’s profit will be $286.99 million for 6.15 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 135,318 are held by Mcclain Value Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc owns 9,113 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.28% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 372,943 shares. Moreover, Franklin Inc has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 767,401 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 373,564 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 21,448 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Management holds 0.49% or 26,758 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Incorporated has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 340 shares. 7,144 are owned by Choate Investment Advsr. Fulton Comml Bank Na invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Baystate Wealth Lc holds 0% or 10 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 142,412 shares to 922,914 shares, valued at $218.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 118,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47M shares, and has risen its stake in American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 219,889 shares. 3.08M are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Franklin Resources has 0.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 587,146 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.26% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 199,205 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.54% or 7.33M shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Networks stated it has 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tekla Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3.25% or 324,133 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Com invested in 55,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1,390 shares. Westend Advsr Ltd Llc holds 142,765 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signature Est Invest Lc has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Retail Bank reported 18,190 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. $3.08 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Wednesday, January 23. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Curr Hed Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA) by 74,005 shares to 331,555 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 373,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 726,677 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).