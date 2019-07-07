Unum Group (UNM) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Accident & Health Insurance company, Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97% of Unum Group’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.06% of all Accident & Health Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Unum Group has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 1.65% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Unum Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Group 0.00% 6.00% 0.80% Industry Average 9.18% 10.28% 2.00%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Unum Group and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Group N/A 34 14.23 Industry Average 521.15M 5.68B 13.94

Unum Group has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Unum Group and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Group 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.67

The peers have a potential upside of 51.09%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Unum Group and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Group -2.35% -5.71% -2.82% -7.64% -8.05% 18.55% Industry Average 2.91% 4.90% 13.51% 16.72% 11.86% 17.92%

For the past year Unum Group’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Unum Group has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Unum Group’s rivals have beta of 0.94 which is 6.13% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Unum Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Unum Group’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors Unum Group.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance products and services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. It also provides group pension, individual life and corporate-owned life insurance, reinsurance pools and management operations, and other products. The company sells its products primarily to employers for the benefit of employees. Unum Group sells its products through field sales personnel, independent brokers, and consultants, as well as independent contractor agency sales force. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.