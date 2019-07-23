Univest Financial (UVSP) EPS Estimated At $0.55; Gendell Jeffrey L Increased Its First Utd (FUNC) Stake

Analysts expect Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report $0.55 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 61.76% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. UVSP’s profit would be $16.11M giving it 11.58 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Univest Financial Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 92,513 shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has declined 14.97% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Gendell Jeffrey L increased First Utd Corp (FUNC) stake by 45.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired 133,576 shares as First Utd Corp (FUNC)’s stock rose 8.25%. The Gendell Jeffrey L holds 429,402 shares with $7.41M value, up from 295,826 last quarter. First Utd Corp now has $139.20M valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 19,574 shares traded. First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) has declined 8.63% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FUNC News: 20/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HARTWELL FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH–ADVERSE ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE–THE GREAT WALTON; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in First United; 22/04/2018 – DJ First United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUNC); 15/05/2018 – Second Curve Capital LLC Exits Position in First United; 24/05/2018 – Global Strategy and Technology Consultancy, Levvel, Announces First United Kingdom Office; 08/03/2018 First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend

More notable recent First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does First United Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FUNC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First United Corporation (FUNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Share Price Is Up 105% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold FUNC shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 8.45% more from 2.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 7,600 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd invested 0% in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) for 315,880 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 101,031 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 10,463 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 497 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can accumulated 0% or 63 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 59,993 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 12,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Mellon owns 0% invested in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) for 27,206 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) or 1,668 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 12,913 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) for 14,305 shares.

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) stake by 11,421 shares to 73,735 valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) stake by 17,466 shares and now owns 195,567 shares. Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7,356 activity. 160 First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) shares with value of $3,021 were bought by McCullough John. $1,329 worth of First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) was bought by Shockley Marisa A..

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Univest Financial Corporation shares while 28 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.56 million shares or 2.95% more from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Company holds 125,157 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 56,124 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Inr Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) for 1,035 shares. 13,536 were reported by Oppenheimer And Communications Inc. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 61,480 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co accumulated 18,000 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 17,164 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 203,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Naples Global Advsr Lc holds 0.06% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) or 8,841 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc stated it has 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 267,356 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,600 activity. $62,600 worth of stock was bought by Wonderling Robert C on Thursday, May 9.