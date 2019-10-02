Univest Financial (UVSP) Analysts See $0.54 EPS; Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Toll Brothers has $4500 highest and $3700 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is -1.15% below currents $40.13 stock price. Toll Brothers had 7 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded the shares of TOL in report on Wednesday, September 25 to “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Monday, June 24 report. See Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. UVSP’s profit would be $15.80M giving it 11.52 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Univest Financial Corporation’s analysts see -3.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 2,348 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company has market cap of $5.64 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It has a 8.51 P/E ratio. It also manufactures and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name.

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Share Price Is Up 25% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend NYSE:TOL – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and The Carlyle Group Launch Joint Venture to Develop 320-Unit Rental Community in Atlanta’s West Midtown Neighborhood – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James upgrades Toll, Lennar, KB Homes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold Toll Brothers, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 113.89 million shares or 0.90% more from 112.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bancorporation & reported 95 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Ptnrs accumulated 44,427 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Principal Financial holds 661,789 shares. 29,330 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 127,997 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. 9,450 were accumulated by New England Rech And. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 275 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 89,829 shares. Raymond James reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). 253,398 are owned by Macquarie Grp Incorporated. Sib Ltd Liability Corp reported 69,349 shares stake. First Citizens Bank Comm holds 0.06% or 13,728 shares.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 58,555 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers’ misses profit view on delays in California, rising costs; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors

More notable recent Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Univest Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upcoming 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Gained 33% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Univest Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UVSP) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Univest Financial Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding firm for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $727.83 million. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 11.07 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.