Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

We are contrasting Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial Corporation 25 3.44 N/A 1.82 15.11 Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 1.96 N/A 0.63 24.64

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Univest Financial Corporation and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Univest Financial Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Univest Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 1% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Univest Financial Corporation has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of Univest Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.6% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Univest Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Univest Financial Corporation 5.57% 5.05% 9.27% 16.45% 0.04% 27.31% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 6.55% 1.68% 3.47% -23.97% -19.11% 8.42%

For the past year Univest Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Univest Financial Corporation beats Patriot National Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; commercial real estate and construction loans and leases; residential real estate loans; loans to individuals; and municipal loans and leases. The company also offers lease financing, financial planning, investment management, insurance products, and brokerage services; and investment advisory services comprising discretionary investment consulting and management services. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.