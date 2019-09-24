Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

We will be comparing the differences between Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial Corporation 25 3.44 N/A 1.82 15.11 Century Bancorp Inc. 85 4.40 N/A 5.10 16.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Univest Financial Corporation and Century Bancorp Inc. Century Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Univest Financial Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Univest Financial Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 1% Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Univest Financial Corporation is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.78. Century Bancorp Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.83 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of Univest Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 51.2% of Century Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Univest Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 69.9% are Century Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Univest Financial Corporation 5.57% 5.05% 9.27% 16.45% 0.04% 27.31% Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65%

For the past year Univest Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Century Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats Univest Financial Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; commercial real estate and construction loans and leases; residential real estate loans; loans to individuals; and municipal loans and leases. The company also offers lease financing, financial planning, investment management, insurance products, and brokerage services; and investment advisory services comprising discretionary investment consulting and management services. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.