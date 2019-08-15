Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial Corporation 25 3.41 N/A 1.82 15.11 Emclaire Financial Corp 32 2.92 N/A 1.54 20.87

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Univest Financial Corporation and Emclaire Financial Corp. Emclaire Financial Corp is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Univest Financial Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Univest Financial Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 1% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 6% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Univest Financial Corporation is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.78 beta. Emclaire Financial Corp’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Univest Financial Corporation and Emclaire Financial Corp are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 6.9% respectively. Univest Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of Emclaire Financial Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Univest Financial Corporation 5.57% 5.05% 9.27% 16.45% 0.04% 27.31% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.31% 3.85% 3.37% 7.26% -6.36% 5.7%

For the past year Univest Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Emclaire Financial Corp.

Summary

Univest Financial Corporation beats Emclaire Financial Corp on 6 of the 9 factors.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; commercial real estate and construction loans and leases; residential real estate loans; loans to individuals; and municipal loans and leases. The company also offers lease financing, financial planning, investment management, insurance products, and brokerage services; and investment advisory services comprising discretionary investment consulting and management services. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.