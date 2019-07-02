Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Comparing side by side

Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial Corporation 25 3.77 N/A 1.82 13.76 BCB Bancorp Inc. 12 2.49 N/A 1.04 12.26

Demonstrates Univest Financial Corporation and BCB Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. BCB Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Univest Financial Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Univest Financial Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Univest Financial Corporation and BCB Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.75 shows that Univest Financial Corporation is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. BCB Bancorp Inc.’s 0.66 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Univest Financial Corporation and BCB Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.9% and 29.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.9% of Univest Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, 11.7% are BCB Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Univest Financial Corporation -0.99% -0.16% 3.09% -2.87% -14.97% 15.9% BCB Bancorp Inc. -2.23% -2.83% 6.19% 5.05% -16.79% 21.2%

For the past year Univest Financial Corporation was less bullish than BCB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Univest Financial Corporation beats BCB Bancorp Inc.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; commercial real estate and construction loans and leases; residential real estate loans; loans to individuals; and municipal loans and leases. The company also offers lease financing, financial planning, investment management, insurance products, and brokerage services; and investment advisory services comprising discretionary investment consulting and management services. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.