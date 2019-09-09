Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) Shareholder Endeavour Capital Advisors Increased Position; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Montag & Caldwell Raised Holding by $11.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35M, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Nigeria to probe alleged Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections -presidency; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers flock to Facebook undeterred by privacy scandal; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has been accused of using data that were harvested from 50 million Facebook profiles, a claim that they deny; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 3rd Update; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto to Facebook CEO Zuckerberg: Stop Apologizing, Make A Change; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has has been trying to portray itself as a friend to digital publishers for the last few years. But an institutional level, the company does not seem to understand or value journalism

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 41,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.27% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Univest Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 90,720 shares traded or 3.37% up from the average. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 107,653 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $92.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 27,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,480 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 793,833 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 32,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,782 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).