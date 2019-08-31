Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) Holding Maintained by Fj Capital Management Llc; St James Investment Company Has Upped Its Position in Loews (L) as Stock Rose

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 40,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.70M, up from 975,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 862,574 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 153,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.27% . The hedge fund held 378,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26 million, up from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Univest Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 34,239 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Ajax Corp by 86,402 shares to 96,598 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 112,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40M shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Inc.

More notable recent Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Gained 33% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Univest Bank and Trust Co. Appoints South Jersey Commercial Banking Team – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Univest Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UVSP) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Signature Bank (SBNY) is an Attractive Pick Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold UVSP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.56 million shares or 2.95% more from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 1.42 million shares. Aperio Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) for 13,385 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 61,480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Lc accumulated 128,951 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 8,827 shares. Wellington Group Llp invested in 93,232 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 28,084 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) or 267,356 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 91,696 shares stake. Prudential has invested 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Strs Ohio reported 29,000 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc accumulated 2,279 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm New York holds 0.01% or 24,160 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 114,600 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,600 activity.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 100,459 shares to 461,277 shares, valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 329,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,150 shares, and cut its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).