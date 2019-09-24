University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Stake By $705,408; Brant Point Investment Management Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 7.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 2,672 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 34,771 shares with $9.20 million value, down from 37,443 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $274.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $270.79. About 2.86M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 39.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc acquired 5,273 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 18,582 shares with $3.66 million value, up from 13,309 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $39.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $204.95. About 479,917 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.51 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $256 lowest target. $298.42’s average target is 10.20% above currents $270.79 stock price. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $27800 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett And Com Inc has invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mount Lucas Lp holds 11,669 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na accumulated 6,101 shares. 44,904 are held by Penobscot Inv Mngmt Co Inc. Omers Administration holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 29,255 shares. Ensemble Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 6.94% or 186,045 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Lc owns 165,293 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt has 0.46% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 49,174 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cordasco Finance Ntwk has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oak Assocs Ltd Oh holds 4,139 shares. Sather Financial Grp owns 83,846 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc holds 23,706 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust accumulated 1.03% or 48,614 shares. Lipe And Dalton reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 15,900 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $4.22 million. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: Vast Opportunities Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) stake by 16,482 shares to 159,871 valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 9,044 shares and now owns 99,499 shares. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) was raised too.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) stake by 5,000 shares to 19,474 valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 196,217 shares. Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $241’s average target is 17.59% above currents $204.95 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of STZ in report on Friday, September 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt, California-based fund reported 84 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% or 32,246 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Advisors Lc reported 18,606 shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.37% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 143,340 shares. Three Peaks Management Ltd holds 13,894 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt owns 56,163 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com invested 0.44% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fosun Intll Ltd accumulated 1,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.46% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Farmers & Merchants Investments accumulated 283 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 72,093 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 4,495 shares.