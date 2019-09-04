University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Stake in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined; Hirtle Callaghan & Co Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Rose

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 23.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 204,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, up from 863,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.60M market cap company. The stock increased 8.85% or $0.215 during the last trading session, reaching $2.645. About 3.83M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.11. About 10.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 23,457 shares. Amer Money Ltd Liability accumulated 65,825 shares or 4.32% of the stock. 173,970 were accumulated by Night Owl Cap Mgmt Lc. 207,888 were accumulated by Boston Common Asset Ltd. Moreover, Somerset Trust Com has 5.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 42,406 shares. M Kraus Company reported 87,932 shares stake. Private Asset Mngmt accumulated 115,681 shares. The New York-based Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc has invested 5.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S Muoio And Ltd owns 10,643 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co holds 0% or 6,909 shares. 493,552 are held by Polaris Capital Management Ltd. Park Oh owns 588,831 shares or 3.91% of their US portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 57,913 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested in 3.72% or 314,161 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 7% on Monday – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 16,435 shares to 156,314 shares, valued at $23.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport (Prn) (CSJ) by 128,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond (Prn) (VCSH).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bullish EIA Data Unable to Stop Natural Gas Price Slump – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $169,600 activity. $80,600 worth of stock was bought by Wood David M. on Tuesday, March 5. Craine Patrick K. bought $36,300 worth of stock.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,827 shares to 31,638 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,443 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.