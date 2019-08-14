University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Raised Its Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Stake; ENM HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (ENMHF) Sellers Increased By 15.52% Their Shorts

ENM HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (OTCMKTS:ENMHF) had an increase of 15.52% in short interest. ENMHF’s SI was 122,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.52% from 106,300 shares previously. With 39,600 avg volume, 3 days are for ENM HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (OTCMKTS:ENMHF)’s short sellers to cover ENMHF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0823 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) stake by 41.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac acquired 70,379 shares as Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)’s stock rose 8.52%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 241,113 shares with $3.53M value, up from 170,734 last quarter. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $963.88 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 382,476 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 08/03/2018 – DICERNA SEES SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT THRU 2019; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.35M are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 10,900 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 174,561 shares in its portfolio. Bridger Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 5.54% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated stated it has 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Birchview Cap Lp has 45,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 45,272 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 38,825 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sio Cap Lc reported 766,980 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 56,400 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 891,488 shares. 2.02 million were reported by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability. Bvf Il invested in 2.3% or 1.40M shares. Fosun stated it has 0.17% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Los Angeles & Equity Rech holds 11,980 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) stake by 4,645 shares to 16,334 valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) stake by 12,602 shares and now owns 220,009 shares. Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 12. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of DRNA in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 12. H.C. Wainwright maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $22 target.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity. 1.60M shares valued at $20.00 million were sold by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors – LLC on Wednesday, May 29.