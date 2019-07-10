University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Lowered Its Open Text (OTEX) Holding by $478,876; Nbt Bank N A Has Trimmed Position in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $702,740 as Market Valuation Declined

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 12,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,009 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, down from 232,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 495,441 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 8,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,315 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 32,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.4. About 814,658 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microchip (MCHP) Guides Lower Earnings & Revenues in Q4 – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microchip Technology declares $0.3645 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MCHP,COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK,ERIK – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microchip Technology (MCHP) a Suitable Value Pick Now? – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Communications Limited Company owns 372,564 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company owns 280,505 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fincl owns 23,663 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. 136,241 are held by Stevens L P. Wellington Shields Ltd Llc has 3,696 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 219,385 shares. Gagnon Securities Limited owns 10,490 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 6,131 shares stake. Foundry Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cls Investments Limited Company has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Jennison Associates Ltd holds 544,189 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities reported 8,823 shares stake. Peddock Cap Limited Liability Corp has 8,245 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 385,339 shares.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Emerging Markets (IEMG) by 29,285 shares to 56,566 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend Etf (DON) by 49,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.79 million for 17.74 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/03/2018: OTEX,OTEX.TO,HQCL,TTWO,SEDG – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top Passive Income Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Highs – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “OpenText: Compelling Investment During Turbulent Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 07, 2019.