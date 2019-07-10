University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $751,982 as Market Value Rose; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 2,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,638 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 34,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $306.85. About 723,824 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 822,204 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. NARAYEN SHANTANU had sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32 million. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19 million. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.25 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 16,033 shares to 148,837 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).