University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Position by $751,982 as Valuation Rose; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Share Price Rose While Moon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 2,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 31,638 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 34,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 24,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 105,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38B, up from 81,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 3.52M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 898 shares to 35,059 shares, valued at $2.44B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,475 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 0.04% or 18,809 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Com has invested 0.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.14% stake. Deltec Asset Management invested in 35,440 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Brighton Jones Lc owns 0.24% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,342 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru holds 68 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.52% stake. Madison Investment owns 2,230 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Monetta Financial Svcs invested in 1.54% or 8,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 36,928 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt, Colorado-based fund reported 86,300 shares. Moreover, Violich Cap Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 16,033 shares to 148,837 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 16,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.