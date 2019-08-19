University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $9.27 Million as Shares Declined; Nwi Management LP Has Increased Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Position by $600,000

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.10M, up from 10,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $26.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.77. About 2.07 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 255,985 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4,645 shares to 16,334 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,443 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Inc holds 1.62 million shares or 2.93% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass (Us) Lp owns 7,558 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. The California-based Private Management Group has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 33,356 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 3.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shellback Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.56% or 635 shares. Westwood Il has 10.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 41,843 shares. Dsm Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 118,412 shares. Vigilant Cap Limited Com holds 13,232 shares. 392,941 were reported by Waddell Reed Financial. Nuwave Limited holds 1 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Cap Inc accumulated 697 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc stated it has 3.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

