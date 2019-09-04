University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Lifted By $554,850 Its Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Stake; Eaton (ETN)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Eaton Corp (ETN) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 378 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 321 sold and decreased stakes in Eaton Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 316.81 million shares, down from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eaton Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 281 Increased: 263 New Position: 115.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) stake by 31.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac acquired 30,825 shares as Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)’s stock declined 22.19%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 128,346 shares with $2.36M value, up from 97,521 last quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $742.11M valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 286,261 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video); 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $43.0M; 14/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Proposes Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.06 billion. The Company’s Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. It has a 15.4 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $623.96M for 12.84 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc for 186,065 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny owns 291,586 shares or 4.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bourgeon Capital Management Llc has 3.8% invested in the company for 80,365 shares. The Connecticut-based Sound Shore Management Inc Ct has invested 2.88% in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 352,236 shares.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 606,374 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International

Among 2 analysts covering Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has $1900 highest and $1700 lowest target. $18’s average target is 29.22% above currents $13.93 stock price. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity reported 37,202 shares stake. Envestnet Asset reported 10,190 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 13,198 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 48,200 shares. Prudential has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 35,744 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 8.54M shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corporation invested in 3.67M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 10,686 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 149,949 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Element Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Barclays Public Limited reported 67,489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 95,500 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,500 shares.

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Vanda (VNDA) Might be Well Poised for a Surge – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2019: VNDA,MDT,VIVE – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2019: CHEK, VIVE, VNDA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vanda Receives CRL From FDA for sNDA of Jet Lag Treatment – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals FDA Update for HETLIOZ® in the Treatment of Jet Lag Disorder – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Ascendis Pharma A S stake by 2,904 shares to 36,613 valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altice Usa Inc stake by 55,162 shares and now owns 384,067 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.