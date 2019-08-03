University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Increased Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Stake By $554,850; Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Has 0.68 Sentiment

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.61, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 28 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 41 cut down and sold their equity positions in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 32.61 million shares, down from 34.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 28 Increased: 17 New Position: 11.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) stake by 31.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac acquired 30,825 shares as Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)’s stock declined 22.19%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 128,346 shares with $2.36M value, up from 97,521 last quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $810.87 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 1.29 million shares traded or 63.34% up from the average. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.3C; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 08/05/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 3.67 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Limited Com reported 16,907 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has 96,080 shares. Numerixs Investment Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Prudential Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Daiwa Securities invested in 335 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 68,319 shares. Acadian Asset invested 0.05% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 34,514 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 2.56M shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability holds 35,934 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Natl Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). South Dakota Investment Council has 6,400 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.26, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of VNDA in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) rating on Thursday, July 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $1700 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Citigroup.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased R1 Rcm Inc stake by 43,802 shares to 884,055 valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) stake by 36,125 shares and now owns 98,939 shares. Altice Usa Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock Resources & Commodity Trust: Here Is Your Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BCX: Safety And Income In 2018? – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2018. More interesting news about Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BCX: Distribution Analysis – More Room To Grow? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity CEFs: Top Picks For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $717.22 million. It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.