University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $9.27 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Harvest Capital Management Raised Csx Com (CSX) Stake by $355,200

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.10M, up from 10,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 3.34 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,680 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.28% or 238 shares in its portfolio. Generation Investment Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 103,786 shares. Odey Asset Gp holds 1,600 shares. Churchill Mngmt owns 9,633 shares. Waters Parkerson & Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 920 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Limited has invested 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bristol John W Company Ny invested in 74,791 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca holds 6.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,853 shares. Community Financial Bank Na holds 0.04% or 110 shares. Bender Robert And Associate has 7.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,066 shares. Westfield Capital Management Lp owns 197,074 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 62,219 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 11,723 shares to 115,516 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 49,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,817 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

