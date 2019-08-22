University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Holds Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Security National Trust Co Has Boosted International Business Ma (IBM) Holding by $322,326; Stock Value Rose

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.10 million, up from 10,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $11.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1812. About 1.49 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications™ to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Ma (IBM) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,425 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 15,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in International Business Ma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $134.48. About 1.23M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 2,904 shares to 36,613 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,334 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie holds 10.12% or 296,198 shares. Amer Mgmt reported 2,448 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Westfield Capital Mngmt Commerce Limited Partnership has 2.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 3,897 shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt, California-based fund reported 900 shares. Citigroup holds 0.69% or 402,174 shares. Brandywine Managers Lc reported 705 shares. 15,405 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com reported 26,454 shares. Granite Point Capital Mgmt LP holds 2,500 shares. Chemung Canal Tru reported 2,782 shares stake. Moreover, Drexel Morgan And has 1.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beck Llc has 4,231 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Fund Management has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 290,096 were reported by Comerica Financial Bank. Reliant Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.59% or 5,320 shares. 56 were accumulated by Fred Alger. 16,144 are owned by Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Vident Advisory Ltd invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Coastline invested in 7,168 shares. Fragasso has 22,638 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co invested in 32,105 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company accumulated 509,733 shares. Fagan Assocs Inc invested in 18,180 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Central Natl Bank Com reported 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Economic Planning Grp Adv, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,343 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 54.48 million were accumulated by State Street.

