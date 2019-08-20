University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $7.39 Million as Shares Rose; As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $10.57 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 25,329 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 63,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,986 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16M, down from 217,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 795 shares. 60,000 are owned by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins. Lagoda Investment Mgmt LP has 3,730 shares. Com Of Vermont has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 372,219 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12.59 million shares. Missouri-based Fin Counselors Inc has invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). A D Beadell Counsel Inc holds 2.11% or 20,143 shares. Winfield Associates Incorporated holds 59,361 shares or 3.73% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 949,578 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability reported 2.85% stake. Ami Asset Corp invested in 2.54% or 291,775 shares. Provident Com owns 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,000 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 194,091 shares. Lau Associate Limited Liability Com has 31,949 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 16,033 shares to 148,837 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 8,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock on the Dip – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 3.45 million shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $96.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 1.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $60,930 activity. Tupper Floyd R also bought $16,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $17,000 was bought by HAFT JAY M. GOLDSTEIN BARRY also bought $11,580 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares.

More notable recent Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 47% – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kingstone Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FINAL DEADLINE TUESDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Kingstone Companies, Inc. â€“ KINS – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc.â€“ KINS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 30, 2019.